Comtois ties it with his fourth of the tournament

Team Canada and Finland are tied 1-1 after the second period of the final at the IIHF Men's World Championship.

After Mikael Ruohomaa opened the scoring for Finland in the first period, Maxime Comtois evened the score for Team Canada in the second period.

Adam Henrique looked to have given Canada the lead later in the second period, but his goal was called back after Finland challenged for offside.