Canada leads Czech Republic 2-0 after one period.

Team Canada went an impressive 4-0-0-0 in the preliminary round of the 2021 World Juniors but now they'll be put to the test during the knockout stages as they take on the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Follow all the action right here on the TSN.ca World Juniors live blog.

Team Canada has yet to trail at the World Juniors but the pressure hasn't been quite as high as it is right now. Their first game came against a short-staffed Team Germany that resulted in a 16-2 rout. From the team's path to the knockout stages was set. That doesn't mean things have been perfect. Team Slovakia provided a tough test for the Canadians in a 3-1 win. Canada's power play has also gone silent as of late. They were 0/5 in their 4-1 win over Team Finland.

Dylan Cozens leads Canada with 11 point and has been the team's most complete player.

Canada will be without Alex Newhook who is out with an upper-body injury.

The winner of this game will take on Team Russian in the semifinals. Russia defeated Team Germany 2-1 in quarter-final action earlier on Saturday.

The game is now underway.

Just a few minutes into the game and Canada with some excellent scoring chances from Cozens and Quinton Byfield. Czech goalie Nick Malik makes the pad save on Cozens shot from in front of the net.

The Czechs respond with a pair of chances as Canadian goalie Devon Levi for the first time. First Martin Has had a shot from the point that was saved. Moments later, Simon Kubicek comes in close for a shot that save by Levi.

Canada scored within the first five minutes of all four preliminary round games. They haven't scored yet through eight minutes against the Czechs.

On cue, Cozens breaks the deadlock. A breakaway attempt results in a goal. Malik initially appears to make the save with the glove but it goes underneath him and into the net. Cozens' seventh goal of the tournament. Connor McMichael gets the assist on the flip pass at 8:22.

Canada went on the power play after Adam Raska is called for interference. They created several chances and eventually score as the advantage expires. Bowen Byram's takes advantage of a screen set up by Cozens to beat Malik for a 2-0 Canada lead. Krebs and Cozens pick up the assists at 11:39.

Peyton Krebs gets physical by delivering a hard shoulder check to Martin Beranek and deposits him into the Czech bench.

One period in the books. Apart from shaky goaltending form the Czech this game is close. The Czechs had a better second half of the period with nine-straight shots on goal. Canada leads 2-0 but the Czech Republic outshot Canada 12-8.