Team Canada looks to stay undefeated in Group 'A' action as they take on Team Switzerland in preliminary round action. Follow all the action on the TSN.ca Live Blog.

Canada leads Switzerland 5-0 in the second intermission.

Team Canada and Team Switzerland find themselves on the opposite ends of Group 'A' as preliminary round action continues on TSN.

Canadian defenceman Braden Schneider returns to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension for his illegal check to the head of Jan-Luca Schumacher in their 16-2 win over the Team Germany over the weekend.

Forward Dylan Holloway also returns after missing the team's 3-1 win over Team Slovakia on Sunday.

Canada is looking to re-establish a top line that hasn't been evident since the team lost Kirby Dach for the tournament. Out after suffering a broke wrist, Dach's spot has been shuffled around. Tonight, we'll see a line of Holloway along with Connor McMichael and Dylan Cozens as Canada's top line.

Devon Levi will get the nod in goal again for Canada. Switzerland will go with Noah Patenaude, as traditional starter Thibault Fatton gets a rest.

Canada wastes no time getting on the scoresheet. Philip Tomasino scores in his third consecutive game to give Canada a 1-0 lead. A shot from the far distance that beats Patenaude over his blocker. Quinton Byfield and Jack Quinn pick up assists at 1:30 of the first period.

All Canada on the attack. They lead Switzerland 7-0 on shots through the first 5:04 of the game.

Canada had power-play for 36 seconds after Lorenzo Canonica took a penalty for interference. After one scoring chance, it's 4-on-4 play as Dylan Cozens takes a penalty for high-sticking.

Switzerland is able to register a pair of shots on the tail of their power play. But Raymond Fust goes to the box for Switzerland, so it's 4-4 action again before an abbreviated power play for Canada.

A two-man advantage for 1:12 now for Canada as Switzerland Joel Salzgeber picks up two minutes and a 10 minute misconduct for checking from behind. Switzerland manages to kill it off. An opportunity missed for the Canadians.

Switzerland gets their first power play opportunity at 10:51 when Alex Newhook takes a penalty for high sticking. They don't register a single shot attempt.

McMichael receives a two-minute penalty for interference in the final minute of the first period. It was a check along the boards that could have been called for a 10 minute misconduct. But he escapes with just two minutes.

The first period comes to a close. Canada outshot Switzerland 13-3.

Second period opens with a power play for Switzerland but Canada kills it off.

Canada back goes back on the power play and this time they cash it in. Dylan Cozens deflects a reboundfrom Cole Perfetti's quick shot and picks up his own rebound before beating Patenaude and Canada takes a 2-0 lead. McMichael picks up a secondary assist at 1:40.

Lifted by the last goal the rout appears to be on. Jakob Pelletier picks up a bounce of the boards from Connor Zary to give Canada a 3-0 lead. Byfield gets the second assist for his second point of the game at 8:02.

Canada with a relentless effort in Swizterland's attack zone leads to a penalty as Swiss' Alessandro Villa goes off for high sticking. Canada on their fifth power play of the night.

Ryan Suzuki the latest to score for Canada on the power play at 13:44. Byfield picks up his third assist. Newhook grabs the secondary asssit.

Zary has an empty net and almost makes it 5-0 but Patenaude gets the left leg out to get enough of it at 16:49. The Swiss goaltender has been busy.

Cozens' centring pass finds McMichael for a quick release and a goal to give Canada a 5-0 lead at 17:53.

Second period horn sounds. Canada is outshooting Switzerland 37-6.