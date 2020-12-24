Team USA has named defenceman Cam York its captain for the 2021 World Junior Championship, USA Hockey announced Thursday.

Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte will serve as alternate captains in Friday's opening game against Russia.

“It says a lot about this leadership group being voted in by their teammates. It’s a tremendous honor to be named captains and represent your country” said head coach Nate Leaman in a news release. “This isn’t our team, this is their team. I believe our locker room is filled with leaders, and to be successful each guy will need to step up and be a leader in their own way, whether wearing a letter or not.”

“I’m humbled by the guys naming me captain,” said York in the same release. “This is a huge honor, and I’m excited for what this team can do. I think this is not just a really talented team, but it’s a great group of guys who really care about one another and have come together well as a team.”

York is one of eight remaining players from last year's American Junior team. He was selected No. 14 overall in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.