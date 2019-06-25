The Canadian Football League supplemental draft goes Wednesday, with offensive lineman Jake Bennett a potential pick.

The @CFL supplemental draft is Wed. Teams can opt to surrender a 2020 draft pick to take OL @JDBennett78, 6-2, 288 pounds, 3-year starter at Colorado State, starting centre for Salt Lake in the @TheAAF. Seems he could fill immediate needs. The @TorontoArgos have priority. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) June 25, 2019

Bennett is a three-year starter at Colorado State in the NCAA and was a starting centre for the Salt Lake Stallions in the Alliance of American Football. Any team picking in the supplemental draft would lose their pick in the 2020 CFL Draft in the corresponding round they select a player. The Toronto Argonauts have the first pick in the draft.