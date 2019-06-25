2h ago
Teams could look at Bennett in supplemental draft
TSN.ca Staff
The Canadian Football League supplemental draft goes Wednesday, with offensive lineman Jake Bennett a potential pick.
Bennett is a three-year starter at Colorado State in the NCAA and was a starting centre for the Salt Lake Stallions in the Alliance of American Football. Any team picking in the supplemental draft would lose their pick in the 2020 CFL Draft in the corresponding round they select a player. The Toronto Argonauts have the first pick in the draft.