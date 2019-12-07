TORONTO — Teemu Kivihalme's goal 3:13 into the third period was the winner as the Toronto Marlies held on for a 3-2 win over the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday afternoon.

Kenny Agostino scored twice for the Marlies (16-4-3), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kasimir Kaskisuo made 28 saves, including 15 in the third period, for the win.

Jordan Kyrou and Tanner Kaspick supplied the offence for San Antonio (10-8-7).

Ville Husso stopped 14 shots in net for the Rampage.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Marlies were 0 for 4 and San Antonio was 0 for 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2019.