DENVER — Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans was ejected Monday night after throwing a punch at Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt late in the first quarter.

Butt and Evans were tied up on a run by Phillip Lindsay. After the play was over, Evans swung at Butt with his right hand and hit him in the helmet.

The loss of Evans was a big blow to the Titans' defence. Evans led the team with 139 tackles last season. He also had 11 tackles for loss.

Tennessee was already thin at linebacker with Vic Beasley Jr. and Derick Roberson both out with knee injuries.

