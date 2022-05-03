Ryan Tannehill says he'll miss A.J. Brown both personally and professionally.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback met the media on Tuesday, days after the team traded its leading wide receiver to the Philadelphia Eagles in a draft night deal.

Ryan Tannehill on losing A.J. Brown: pic.twitter.com/HtlYaNANWm — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 3, 2022

“Professionally, it hurt,” Tannehill said of the trade. “Top target, heckuva football player, made big plays for us consistently over the last three years. Personally, it hurt. A.J.’s a good friend. Have a lot of great times, great memories on and off the field with him. Not being able to see him on a daily basis is going to be different, going to be hard. Happy to see him get what he wanted, but, at the end of the day, it hurts."

A First Team All-Pro in 2020, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Titans last season, recording 869 yards on 63 receptions with five touchdowns. Upon his trade to the Eagles, Brown signed a four-year, $100 million deal with his new team.

Ryan Tannehill said he wasn’t informed ahead of time that the #titans were drafting Malik Willis. He did call Willis right after he was drafted to congratulate him. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 3, 2022

Tannehill, heading into his 10th NFL season and fourth with the Titans, also revealed that the team did not give him a heads up before taking Liberty QB Malik Willis in the third round. The Texas A&M product says he immediately called Willis after the draft to congratulate him.

A native of Lubbock, TX, Tannehill has two years remaining on a four-year, $118 million deal, but there is an out following the 2022 season.