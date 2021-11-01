Report: Titans RB Henry (foot) may be done for season

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry is being evaluated for a potentially season-ending injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The running back, who leads the league in rushing by more than 350 yards this season, will undergo an MRI Monday to determine the full extent of the injury suffered in Sunday's overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Henry had 28 carries for 68 yards in Sunday's win, brining his rushing totals to 219 attempts for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Henry also has 18 catches for 154 yards for the Titans, who improved to 6-2 in Week 8.

Jeremy McNichols, Henry's backup, has carried the ball just seven times this season for 38 yards.

With the news of Titans’ RB Derrick Henry being out indefinitely, RBs that might be available via trade due to depth chart or team’s standing:



🏈Tevin Coleman

🏈David Johnson/Philip Lindsay

🏈Ty’Son Williams

🏈Melvin Gordon (unlikely)

🏈Ronald Jones

🏈Mike Davis

🏈Rashaad Penny — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

The 27-year-old Henry has led the league in rushing yards in each of the past two seasons and joined the exclusive 2,000-yards club last season.