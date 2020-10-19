The Tennessee Titans rallied past the Houston Texas in overtime on Sunday to stay unbeaten but it came at a cost. A big cost.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan was injured in the third quarter and did not return upon leaving the game. Less than 24 hours later, Lewan took to Twitter to announce he suffered a torn ACL.

I wanted to let everyone know I got an MRI today. I Tore my ACL yesterday against Houston. Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever. Thank you @Titans fans for your support. #NoBadDays — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) October 19, 2020

I can’t wait to watch my guys crush it, I’m going to be the biggest titans fan each and every Sunday. We are doing something special here and this small set back doesn’t change a thing! — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) October 19, 2020

The 29-year-old offensive lineman has spent the past seven seasons in Tennessee after being selected No. 11 overall in the 2014 draft out of Michigan. He has been named to three Pro Bowls and started 85 of his 90 career games.

The Titans will be back in action in Week 7 next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.