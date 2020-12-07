5m ago
Titans' Tart, Bengals' Williams suspended one game each
Tennessee Titans defensive end Teair Tart and Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams have each been suspended one game for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, the NFL announced Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
