Tennessee Titans defensive end Teair Tart and Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams have each been suspended one game for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, the NFL announced Monday.

Teair Tart of the Tennessee Titans and Shawn Williams of the Cincinnati Bengals have each been suspended without pay for one game for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules. pic.twitter.com/ws6oDsSk2e — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 7, 2020

More details to come.