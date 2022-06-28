Up Next

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is signing a three-year, $71 million extension in new money, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Commanders’ Terry McLaurin is signing a 3-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money that places him amongst the NFL’s top-five highest-paid WRs, sources tell ESPN. Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura of Exclusive Sports Group finalized deal today w/ Washington SVP Rob Rogers. pic.twitter.com/9O6nxXzNXd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2022

The contract includes a $28 million signing bonus and 76.4 per cent guaranteed money.

Schefter adds the deal was finalized Tuesday by McLaurin's agents.

