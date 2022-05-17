The Edmonton Elks have released wide receiver Tevaun Smith, the team announced on Tuesday.

Smith, 29, played four seasons at Iowa (2012-16), recording 102 receptions for 1,500 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Toronto, Ont., native spent time with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts (2016-17), Oakland Raiders (2017) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018) before joining the Elks.

In his first season with the Elks, Smith registering 632 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games.

During the 2021 season, Smith played in 13 games, recording 324 receiving yards on 27 receptions.

Smith had a signed a one-year extension with the Elks on Jan. 20.

The Elks' main camp continues today at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.