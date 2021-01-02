The Texas Longhorns are parting ways with head football coach Tom Herman after four seasons, it was announced Saturday morning.

The university has decided to make a coaching change in football. See our statement here: https://t.co/d1fj5LpWAU — UT Austin (@UTAustin) January 2, 2021

According to multiple reports, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will take over as Longhorns head coach. That has not been officially confirmed.

"With our football season coming to a close, our vice president and athletics director, Chris Del Conte, has evaluated the UT program’s strengths and weaknesses and where the program is relative to our goals. While we have made measured progress during the past several years under Tom Herman’s leadership, Chris has recommended to the university president, Jay Hartzell, that UT make a coaching change to get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals. President Hartzell and the chair of our Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife, concur with this recommendation and have approved the change. We thank Coach Herman for his service and dedication to our student-athletes, our program and our university," the school said in a statement.

More to come.