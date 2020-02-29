LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones had a career-high 22 points and Texas scored the game’s last eight points over the final minute, stretching its winning streak to four games with a 68-58 victory at No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Royce Hamm Jr. had a putback layup to put Texas up 62-58 with 50 seconds left. Texas Tech then had a chance to cut the gap, but freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey’s dunk attempt ricocheted off the back of the rim. Matt Coleman III got the rebound and turned that into a fastbreak layup for the Longhorns (18-11, 8-8 Big 12).

The Red Raiders (18-11, 9-7), the Big 12 co-champions last season when they made it to the NCAA championship game, didn’t score again. Tech lost both of its games this week after getting back into the Top 25.

Courtney Ramey had all 12 of his points in the second half for the Longhorns, who are making a late push to get into the NCAA Tournament. Coleman only had six points, but had two free throws in that final minute after his fastbreak layup.

Ramsey led Texas Tech with 13 points, while Kevin McCullar had 12, Davide Moretti 11 and Terrance Shannon 10. Moretti was scoreless after halftime, when the Red Raiders led 37-30.