Toronto FC announced on Monday that the club has exercised its option to buy defender Auro Jr. from Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

The 22-year-old right-back made a combined 28 appearances on loan last season, registering five assists.

"Auro showed in 2018 that he’s a very capable two-way player and an important part of our team," said TFC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "Auro is an attacking threat on the wing who also puts in solid defensive work. We are excited to get this deal done and ensure Auro is a Toronto FC player as we continue to shape our roster for the 2019 season."

Internationally, Auro Jr. has represented Brazil at the U-17 and U-20 levels.