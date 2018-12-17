1h ago
TFC makes Auro Jr. loan permanent
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto FC announced on Monday that the club has exercised its option to buy defender Auro Jr. from Brazilian side Sao Paulo.
The 22-year-old right-back made a combined 28 appearances on loan last season, registering five assists.
"Auro showed in 2018 that he’s a very capable two-way player and an important part of our team," said TFC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "Auro is an attacking threat on the wing who also puts in solid defensive work. We are excited to get this deal done and ensure Auro is a Toronto FC player as we continue to shape our roster for the 2019 season."
Internationally, Auro Jr. has represented Brazil at the U-17 and U-20 levels.