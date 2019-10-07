Momentum should be on Toronto's side against D.C. United

Toronto FC will have its first-round MLS playoff match against visiting D.C. United kick off at 6 p.m. local time on Oct. 19.

Originally slated to start at noon that day, the match's start time was moved back in an announcement late Monday night.

Toronto moved from sixth to fourth place in the East on the final day of the regular-season Sunday, earning the right to host the game after beating Columbus 1-0 and seeing D.C. United tie nine-man FC Cincinnati 0-0 and the New York Red Bulls lose 3-0 in Montreal.

The first round goes Oct. 19 and 20.

The winner of the Toronto-D.C. United game advances to meet New York City FC, the top seed in the East, on Oct. 23 at either Yankee Stadium or Citi Field depending on the Yankees' progress in the baseball playoffs.

Toronto and D.C. United tied 0-0 at BMO Field in mid-May and 1-1 at Audi Field in late June.

Despite Sunday's disappointing draw, D.C. United is unbeaten in its last five outings (3-0-2), outscoring the opposition 6-0 during that run.

Toronto (4-0-6) is unbeaten in its last 10 league games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

