The Major League Soccer season has been suspended indefinitely, which gives TSN the opportunity to take a look back at Toronto FC’s incredible runs to their first MLS Cup title and CONCACAF Champions League final.

Over the course of this week you’ll be treated to Sebastian Giovinco wonder goals, Jozy Altidore clutch strikes, Victor Vazquez’s magic and see Toronto FC head to Mexico down a goal, only to force their Liga MX opponents into penalty kicks for the championship.

The action continues on Thursday as TSN presents both legs of Toronto FC’s 2018 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 matchup against Colorado Rapids.

1st leg: @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park – 8pm et/5pm pt. on TSN2

2nd leg: @ BMO Field – 10pm et/7pm pt. on TSN2

Toronto FC vs. Colorado Rapids – Round of 16

Coming off their record setting, treble winning season, Toronto FC looked to add another trophy to the honour roll, as they opened up their 2018 CONCACAF Champions League campaign against fellow MLS side Colorado Rapids.

TFC were the holders of the MLS Cup, Supporters Shield and the Canadian Championship when they arrived in Commerce City, Colorado, while their opponents were trying to bounce back from a rough season that saw them finish one point from last place in the Western Conference.

Before Toronto FC began their run at the Confederation’s top club trophy, only two MLS teams had ever reached the final: Real Salt Lake in 2011 and Montreal Impact in 2015, neither side was successful.

Before TFC began their run on the road against the Rapids, TSN soccer analyst Kristian Jack explained what makes the CONCACAF Champions League matter.

“It’s true that Mexican teams spend more money on their players. It’s also true that Mexican teams are already close to halfway through their Clausura season, while MLS teams are at the beginning of their campaign or still in the preseason when the tournament begins,” said Jack.

“Those challenges are real. However, there is one important caveat to all of this: The CONCACAF Champions League matters to MLS. They know the hurdles their teams face, yet every single season the league hopes they can fight through and show governing bodies across the region that the MLS is evolving.”

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono was aware of the league’s history heading into the tournament, but felt his side had a real shot at making even more history.

"No MLS team has ever won that. But no MLS team had ever done the treble, no MLS team had got 69 points in the regular season," said Bono. "I mean we've done those things, so why can't we go and do this?

“The talent's there, there's no doubt about that. We showed it."

Key call of the series:

“Lovely ball from Altidore to find Sebastian Giovinco. He’ll stand it up back post, Osorio climbing. It’s Jonathan Osorio with the goal and Toronto FC lead, 10 minutes into the second half and it’s the Canadian who scores The Reds’ first goal of the season.” - Luke Wileman

With files from Canadian Press.​

