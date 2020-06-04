Toronto FC defender Michael Bradley ripped American president Donald Trump on Thursday amid nation-wide protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

"There is zero leadership in our country right now," Bradley told TSN's Kristian Jack and other reporters during a conference call on Thursday. "We have a president who is completely empty. There is no moral bone in his body."

Bradley, a 32-year-old American who joined TFC in early 2014, went on to say how important the Nov. 3 election is for the future of the United States.

"I hope people can go to the polls and understand the future of our democracy is at stake," said Bradley. "We need to think about what four more years with Trump as President would mean. How terrible that would be for so many people."

Many cities across the United States and around the world have been protesting against police brutality and racial injustice for over a week following the killing of Floyd while in police custody last week.

Bradley says he's "horrified, angry, disgusted and embarrassed" that Black people "fear for their lives" in the United States and around the world due to the colour of their skin.

"I have spent the last 10 days watching, listening to it all and I don't even know where to start. There is so much that needs to be said. I'm horrified, angry, disgusted and embarrassed we live in a world where Black men, women, children fear for their lives daily," Bradley explained. "We have to find real ways to front this head on. What we have been doing, the way we have been living is not good enough. It's not enough to say 'you don't want to talk about'. We all have to do more, educate ourselves more. Have difficult conversations.

"White men, women, children need to listen. We need to understand there is a perspective in a world totally different to one they are used to. We have failed the Black community, other communities of colour we have failed. I need to educate myself more."

