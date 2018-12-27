Toronto FC selected Belgian international centre back and former Montreal Impact defender Laurent Ciman with MLS' number one allocation spot.

TFC acquired the number one slot from FC Cincinnati in exchange for the number two slot and the team's second round selection in the 2019 SuperDraft.

“We are excited to add a player with Laurent’s vast experience,” TFC General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a team press release. “This is a player who has been a captain of two MLS teams, an All-Star and the Defender of the Year. He is an excellent passer, an organizer in the back and a passionate, fiery competitor. We look forward to him joining our club immediately and becoming an important part of our group.”

The 33-year-old Ciman most recently played for FC Dijon in France’s Ligue 1 after being sold by Los Angeles FC in the summer. Prior to his time with LAFC, Ciman played three seasons with the Impact, where he was named to the league's Best XI and Defender of the Year in 2015. Ciman has also been named an MLS All-Star in 2015, 2016, and 2018.