Four Canada-based players have been called up by new United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter for a pair of friendlies, his first in charge of the program.

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono and midfielders Michael Bradley and Marky Delgado will be joined by Montreal Impact defender Daniel Lovitz, who will join the USMNT for the first time.

The USMNT will take on Panama on January 27 in Glendale, AZ before heading to California to take on Costa Rica in San Jose on February 2.

Berhalter's 28-man roster is comprised entirely of Major League Soccer players with no players based overseas selected.

“In putting together this domestic-based roster, we started with a number of players who we think can be a core part of the group moving forward,” Berhalter said in a release. “We then looked at players that excelled this year in Major League Soccer, and finally chose players that can play a specific role in our game model. We are very excited to start to implement our ideas about the style of play and the culture we want to develop in the national team.”

Bono, 24, received his first cap in May and got the clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Bolivia in Chester, PA. A native of Syracuse, NY, Bono just wrapped up his third season with TFC and second as first-choice 'keeper.

Delgado, 23, also made his USMNT debut in 2018 and was capped five times this year. Delgado joined TFC in the 2014 dispersal draft held when Chivas USA folded. The native of Glendora, CA has scored nine goals in 123 appearances for TFC.

Bradley, 31, is a longtime veteran of the USMNT setup. His 142 caps are third-most all-time, trailing only Cobi Jones (164) and Landon Donovan (157). He made his international debut in May of 2006 and has served as captain since 2015. This is Bradley's second call-up since the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Lovitz, 27, has never been capped at any level of US Soccer. Drafted in the second round of the 2014 MLS SuperDraft by TFC, the native of Wyndmoor, PA spent three seasons with the Reds from 2014 to 2016. He signed with the Impact in 2017 and spent the last two seasons with Montreal.

UNITED STATES MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER:

Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew), Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

Midfielders: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), , Russell Canouse (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)