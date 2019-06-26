TORONTO — Atlanta United forward Pity Martinez missed his penalty kick moments after a successful shot from the spot by Alejandro Polzuelo gave Toronto FC a dramatic 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

TFC defender Richie Laryea, who almost scored a few minutes earlier, was brought down in the box for a penalty kick to set up Polzuelo's winner, his second goal of the match.

Martinez was awarded his second penalty kick of the game when video review showed a hand ball inside the box from Toronto defender Nick DeLeon.

Atlanta (8-6-2) entered the match on a four-game win streak, and Toronto (6-7-4) was coming off a dismal 3-0 result in Dallas last Saturday to extend its winless streak to 0-5-3.

Laryea had an excellent chance to win the game, but his shot from in close in the 88th minute was deflected over the bar.

Jacob Shaffelburg, a midfielder, made quite a first impression with the home supporters. The 19-year-old from Port Williams, N.S. set up both of Toronto's first-half goals for Tsubasa Endoh and Pozuelo.

Shaffelburg, signed last week by TFC, almost set up the game-winner from Pozuelo in the 74th minute. But after an excellent play to lasso a long pass by Shaffelburg, Pozuelo headed the ball over the bar.

Endoh tapped in a Shaffelburg pass 28 seconds into the game for the fastest goal to start a match in TFC history. The Japanese forward made his first appearance of the season for Toronto.

The defending champions from Atlanta didn't need much time to get on track. Martinez made good on his 17th-minute penalty kick, awarded after video review detected a Pozuelo hand ball in the box at the other end. It was the fourth penalty-kick goal surrendered by TFC in its last four games.

In the 22nd minute, Laryea made a nifty play to break up a pass. But the ball bounced straight to Atlanta's Julian Gressel for an easy go-ahead goal.

Five minutes later, however, Shaffelburg was at it again. Liam Fraser found Shaffelburg on the left side with a long pass. The TFC rookie promptly put the ball back into the middle for a Pozuelo header, his sixth of the campaign.

Once again, TFC was without Gold Cup participants Jozy Altidore (United States), Michael Bradley (United States), Ashtone Morgan (Canada) and Jonathan Osorio (Canada) as well as defenders Auro and Chris Mavinga, both out with hamstring injuries.

Toronto had two excellent opportunities to go ahead midway through the second half. DeLeon, however, was foiled by Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan on DeLeon's shot from inside the box in the 66th minute.

Endoh hit the bar from in close two minutes later.

Defender Drew Moor also was sidelined with an undisclosed ailment he incurred late in the 3-0 loss in Dallas last Saturday. He was rested to be ready when Toronto visits D.C. United on Saturday.

Head coach Greg Vanney was on the sidelines for his 200th game at the helm of TFC.