A plethora of NFL stars and big-name players were reportedly snatched up by teams when the legal tampering window opened on Monday, and more found homes on Wednesday when free agency officially kicked off. But there are still a number of well-known players available.

Here’s a list of some of the biggest names who are still searching for teams:

Jameis Winston

Position: QB

Age: 26

Last Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019 Stats: 5,109 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, 30 interceptions

Winston, who served as the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback for the past five seasons, still finds himself on the market while most of his fellow big-name free-agent pivots have reportedly already found homes — including Tom Brady who is taking over in Tampa Bay.

It’s safe to assume that Winston’s performance last season, when he became the first QB in league history to throw 30 touchdowns with 30 interceptions, is hurting his stock. The former No. 1 overall pick did, however, also led the NFL in passing yards last season.

Todd Gurley II

Position: RB

Age: 25

Last Team: Los Angeles Rams

2019 Stats: 223 carries, 857 yards, 12 touchdowns

The Rams announced Thursday that they’ve released Gurley, a three-time Pro Bowler. The moves comes ahead of the date that the $10.5 million on Gurley’s contract becomes fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Gurley’s production was down last season, but still just 25-years-old, he is very likely to get an opportunity to be the feature back for another team.

Jadeveon Clowney

Position: DE/LB

Age: 27

Last Team: Seattle Seahawks

2019 Stats: 31 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 4 forced fumbles

Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler, was traded to the Seahawks ahead of the 2019 season. In Seattle, though, the former first-overall pick struggled, posting just 3.0 sacks. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Clowney is seeking a deal that offers him $20 million per year. Russini reports that teams interested in Clowney haven’t been willing to come up that high so far.

Melvin Gordon III

Position: RB

Age: 25

Last Team: Los Angeles Chargers

2019 Stats: 162 carries, 612 yards, 8 touchdowns

Gordon played in just 12 games for the Chargers last season, after holding out in hopes of acquiring a new deal. Unfortunately for Gordon, his production after returning was not impressive, with the running back putting up just 612 yards rushing. With the Chargers reportedly reaching an agreement on a four-year, $24.5 million deal with Gordon’s former teammate, Austin Ekeler, Gordon almost certainly will not be returning to the Chargers.

Robby Anderson

Position: WR

Age: 26

Last team: New York Jets

2019 Stats: 52 receptions, 779 yards, 5 touchdowns

It’s somewhat surprising that Anderson still finds himself available, as he was quite productive with the New York Jets over the past four seasons. After his rookie season with New York in 2016, Anderson put up at least 750 receiving yards and five touchdowns in each of his three other campaigns. While productive, Anderson, at times has made headlines for the wrong reasons, which could possibly be why he remains unsigned.

Everson Griffen

Position: DE

Age: 32

Last Team: Minnesota Vikings

2019 Stats: 26 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 0 forced fumbles

Like Anderson, it comes as a surprise that Griffen, a four-time Pro Bowler, has yet to find a home. Griffen had a respectable season in 2019, coming away with 8.0 sacks. He also recorded the second interception of his career.

Emmanuel Sanders

Position: WR

Age: 33

Last Team: San Francisco 49ers

2019 Stats: 66 receptions, 869 yards, 5 touchdowns. The two-time Pro Bowler has shown himself to be a productive wide receiver over his 10 previous seasons in the NFL. However, his age (33) may be the reason teams haven’t moved quickly to sign him.