1h ago
The Braley estate have held discussions with potential ownership groups for BC Lions
There have been some discussions between potential ownership groups for the BC Lions and the Braley estate, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji. There appear to be two to four parties interested in buying the team, though the Braley estate is in no hurry to complete a deal due to other evaluations within the estate that are currently a priority.
TSN.ca Staff
During the upcoming 2021 season, the estate and potential new owners could work together to transition control of the franchise, however the timing of a sale will also be dependent on such factors as the starting date of the season and if fans will be able to attend the games.
Lions owner David Braley passed away at age 79 on October 26.
The Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductee purchased the team in 1997.