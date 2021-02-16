There have been some discussions between potential ownership groups for the BC Lions and the Braley estate, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

My understanding is there have been some discussions with potential ownership groups for the #BCLions & the Braley estate. There appear to be 2-4 interested parties. The Braley estate is not in a hurry due to other evaluations within the estate that are currently a priority.. 1/2 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 16, 2021

There appear to be two to four parties interested in buying the team, though the Braley estate is in no hurry to complete a deal due to other evaluations within the estate that are currently a priority.

2/2... During 2021 season the estate & potential new owners could work together to transition control of the franchise. The timing for a sale will also be dependent on the circumstances surrounding the start time of the 2021 season & whether fans will be in the stands” @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 16, 2021

During the upcoming 2021 season, the estate and potential new owners could work together to transition control of the franchise, however the timing of a sale will also be dependent on such factors as the starting date of the season and if fans will be able to attend the games.

Lions owner David Braley passed away at age 79 on October 26.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductee purchased the team in 1997.