The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius debuts tonight on TSN

Oscar Pistorius became a household name at the London 2012 Olympic Games, but he remains one today for very different reasons.

The "Blade Runner," as he became known on the track, went from an international hero who inspired millions to being arrested for the murder of girlfriend in just six months.

Beginning Tuesday, TSN delivers a four-part ESPN 30 FOR 30 documentary series on the South African sprinter, The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius.

The series follows the media circus that surrounded the murder of Reeva Steenkamp in Pistorius’s home in South Africa in 2013. Initially deemed a tragic accident, Pistorius’s troubled past and questionable testimony cast doubt on his innocence.

As the saga unfolds, the documentary flashes back to the beginnings of the future track star’s life, chronicling his ascent from a young boy who had both legs amputated as a toddler to a teenaged phenomenon at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games.

Following years of struggle, Pistorius finally prevailed and competed at the London 2012 Olympic Games, but less than a year later, he was in a South African courtroom, accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Watch The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius Part 1 tonight at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN3, TSN5 and TSN Direct.