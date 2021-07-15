Andy Sullivan has set the early target at the British Open with a 3-under 67.

Sullivan was part of the English trio that was first to play Thursday morning at Royal St. George's, known as the first links course in England to hold golf's oldest championship.

He opened with a birdie. He closed with a birdie. His English playing partners also did well on a breezy morning off Sandwich Bay. Marcus Armitage opened with a 69. Richard Bland, who had the honor of hitting the opening tee shot, had a 70.

Scoring has been reasonable in the morning. Brian Harman can attest to that. The American left-hander opened with three straight birdies and was 4 under through six holes.

On the other side was defending Shane Lowry, who opened with two bogeys and was trying to steady himself.