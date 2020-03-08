Canada will host the 2021 World Women's Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

While the road to the tournament will be a bit longer than expected, there have been great stories to tell as Hockey Canada builds and develops its team for another run at a gold medal.

Visit Hockey Canada's website here for more information on the 2021 tournament.

Episode 1

National Women’s Team: Road to Halifax Episode 1: Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Team hopefuls meet in Nova Scotia to begin their journey to the Worlds.

Episode 2