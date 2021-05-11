The Atlanta Dream revealed their broadcast team for home games during the 2021 season on Monday, announcing the first broadcast team composed exclusively of Black women in team history.

Broadcasters LaChina Robinson, Tabitha Turner and Angel Gray all return to the broadcast, joined by Autumn Johnson who was formerly a host with the NBA 2K League.

The Dream were purchased by in the offseason by a group including former player Renee Montgomery, who became the first retired WNBA player to own a team.

“This broadcast team of all women is another positive step in our goal of providing empowerment to the diverse Atlanta community. It’s exciting knowing that moments such as these will create momentum, and we plan to keep that same level of energy moving forward,” said Montgomery in a statement.

In recent months, there have been notable initiatives to include underrepresented groups in broadcasting opportunities, such as the Toronto Raptors’ all-women broadcast or the Sacramento Kings’ women and non-binary broadcast, both in March.

