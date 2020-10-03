The TSN Edge: Best Bets for Week 4 of the NFL Season

The first three weeks of the NFL season have been an absolute rollercoaster.

Scoring is at an unprecedented level as we approach the quarter pole.

NFL teams have combined for 281 total touchdowns, 273 offensive touchdowns and 2,446 total points, all of those marks are the most in league history through three weeks.

At the same time, COVID-19 has and will continue to impact the schedule.

A scheduled game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed.

Meanwhile, on Saturday the league was forced to postpone the New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs game after positive tests on both teams.

It does appear as though the league plans to push forward with the bulk of its Sunday schedule.

Here are our best bets for Week 4 in the NFL.

Chris Amberley: Colts -2.5 at Bears

The Chicago Bears are fool’s gold. They may be 3-0, but a closer look at the numbers suggest this team is extremely fortunate to have two wins, let alone three.

Chicago is the first team in NFL history to win two games when trailing by at least 16 points in the 4th quarter, and ESPN’s win expectancy model has them ranked 25th out of 32 teams.

They’re rated 17th by DVOA, the lowest of any undefeated team, and rank 25th on offence in yards per play. Granted, Nick Foles is an upgrade over Mitchell Trubisky, but this is the same guy that couldn’t beat out Gardner Minshew for the starting job in Jacksonville.

Oddsmakers certainly aren’t buying the Bears, as Chicago is a 2.5-point home underdog to Indianapolis this week.

The Colts on the other hand are a statistical darling. Indy has the top rated defence by DVOA, and rank first in total offence allowed, passing yards allowed and points allowed per game. In the last two weeks alone, the Colts have racked up six interceptions and two safeties, while surrendering just 18 total points.

On offence, Indy is built to run the football, boasting arguably the league’s best offensive line, and promising rookie Jonathan Taylor. That bodes well against Chicago, which has really struggled to stop the run. The Bears have allowed 5.0 yards per carry this season and are fresh off surrendering 144 yards and two touchdowns to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

Pick: Colts -2.5

Domenic Padula: Bills -3 at Raiders

The Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders both rank in the top-10 in NFL scoring.

In the six games between them this season, the over is a combined 6-0.

It should be no surprise that the total for this game has crept up from 49.5 all the way to 53.0 in a couple of spots.

While it should be another high scoring game, the side hasn’t moved past the key number of 3 after Buffalo opened at -2 earlier in the week.

Josh Allen is the first Bills quarterback to throw for 300 yards in three straight games since Jim Kelly in 1992.

Now he gets an opportunity to set a franchise record against a Raiders defence that has allowed an average of 30.0 points per game so far this season.

The addition of Stefon Diggs combined with the emphasis on play-action has aided in Allen’s development.

The biggest surprise so far is that it’s the offence that has been the strength of this team rather than the defence.

The Las Vegas offence is beat up with wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards likely to miss this game and running back Josh Jacobs playing through multiple injuries.

It could be the perfect spot for the Bills defence to make a statement.

I’ll take Buffalo to win and cover on the road and improve to 4-0.

Pick: Bills -3

Luke Bellus: *Patriots at Chiefs is currently off the board

