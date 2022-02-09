Iginla reflects on his Olympic experiences, the 'golden goal' and more

BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton accidentally fired a puck into the bench during a drill to send some of his players ducking for cover.

Following some lighthearted ribbing, Canada’s Olympic men's hockey coach and the team got back to work.

"Setting the tone," Colliton deadpanned to a couple reporters.

The team's third bench boss since December after the NHL pulled the plug on its participation at the Beijing Games because of COVID-19 was making light of the moment.

But doing just that — along with imposing its will early — is what Canada will be looking for against Germany in Thursday's tournament opener.

"Guys are ready to play," Colliton said after the team's fifth on-ice session in China. "They don't want to practise anymore. Everyone's excited."

"It's about time," added defenceman Jason Demers. "We're ready to go."

Another group of Canadian non-NHLers weren't anywhere close to that four years ago against the same opponent in the Olympic semifinals, falling behind 3-0 before eventually losing 4-3 to see the country's gold-medal hopes dashed.

The stakes aren't nearly as high in the Group A curtain-raiser, but with 10 returnees on a well-drilled and disciplined German roster, many of the bitter lessons learned in 2018 still ring true.

"They've played a patient game," Canadian captain Eric Staal said. "We're going to have to make sure we stay patient as well, but be persistent, be aggressive."

Unlike the event four years ago, the 2022 men's tournament is being staged on the smaller North American ice. That could play into Germany's hands with less area to defend against a Canadian team that, despite a lack of NHL stars, still has plenty of high-end skill up front.

Colliton, however, sees it the other way.

"We're built for this rink," said the 37-year-old, who was elevated to the top job when Claude Julien broke his ribs during training camp in Switzerland and was unable to travel. "We want to be the ones to dictate how the game is played. That's not being stubborn about it.

"We feel we can dictate things with our depth and the way we want to play."

Canada kicks off its schedule on the same Wukesang Sports Centre ice at 9:10 p.m. local time Thursday (8:10 a.m. ET) before facing the United States on Saturday and hosts China on Sunday.

While a Canadian contingent of NHLers would have been the betting favourites in Beijing, the expectations surrounding this group are decidedly lower from the outside with Russia, Finland and Sweden perceived to have brought stronger teams.

That suits this group just fine.

"We're underdogs," said Demers, who played 12 NHL seasons before signing in the Russian-based KHL in December. "We're excited to take that role and surprise some people back home."

"It feels amazing to be back here," said fellow blue-liner Mat Robinson, one of three returning players from the 2018 squad and a nine-year KHL vet. "Just as excited this time."

Canada won gold in 2002, 2010 and 2014 with its professional stars, but hasn't bested a tournament field minus the country's best since 1952.

"Let's be honest, Canada without NHL players … it's hard, it's a challenge," Colliton said. "But we're always in the mix, we're right there.

"And we've been close."

Demers said there are unknowns up and down each of the 12 Olympic rosters — including his own — which should make for a wide-open competition.

"We don't really know a lot of these teams, they don't know us," he said. "A lot of guys are on redemption tours and trying to claw their way back in or show that they can play in the NHL or the KHL or anywhere.

"We're gonna make everybody forget about the NHL as quick as we can once it starts."

Colliton wouldn't name his starting goaltender against Germany, but all signs point to Edward Pasquale, a 31-year-old from Toronto and the KHL's netminder of the year last season, getting the nod to begin a stretch of three games in four days.

"Definitely got the size and technique," Staal, who's in China to both win a second gold medal and hopefully parlay a good performance into another NHL contract, said of his six-foot-three, 218-pound teammate.

"He checks those boxes. And as far as headspace goes, he's in the right mindset."

Colliton was coaching in the American Hockey League when Canada — which would rebound from its semifinal disaster to win bronze — last played Germany at the Olympics. He didn't see the game live, but as a Canadian was fully aware of the stakes.

"We take a lot of pride in our hockey team, and it matters," he said. "We understand the responsibility that representing Canada has in the tournament.

"There is pressure, but it's an opportunity more than anything because we feel like we can do something special."

And after training camp, a long flight, marching in the opening ceremony, and a string of practices, Colliton's players are eager to see what Thursday brings.

"We're up to the task," he said. "The waiting's over."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.

