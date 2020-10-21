Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite will feature all four quarter-final matchups in the World Title Eliminator Tournament for a shot at the AEW World Title, plus in a four-way match for the No. 1 contendership and a shot at AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR at Full Gear, the Young Bucks meet Private Party, the Dark Order and the Butcher and the Blade. You can catch AEW Dynamite on Wednesday at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN1/2, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

--

World Title Eliminator quarter-final: Kenny Omega vs. "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela - This will mark the third time that Omega and Janela have met in one-on-one competition in AEW and if you saw either of their first two matchups, you know that Wednesday night's encounter will be appointment viewing. The pair first met last October on Dark in a wild no-DQ, Lights Out match that went nearly 30 minutes and saw Omega emerge victorious. Two weeks later, they ran it back on Dynamite and Omega again picked up the win. With both men prioritizing tag-team wrestling in recent months - Omega formerly held the titles with "Hangman" Adam Page and Janela still teams with Sonny Kiss - the tournament gives the chance for Janela and Omega to announce their arrivals in the AEW singles division. Omega has insisted that he is no longer a tag-team wrestler and earning a shot at the world title would go a long way to proving that. In fact, Wednesday night's match is Omega's first in-ring action since he and Page lost the tag titles to FTR last month. Will Omega continue his mastery over Janela or will potential ring rust mean that the Bad Boy finally gets his win over Omega?

--

World Title Eliminator quarter-final: Penta El M Zero vs. Rey Fenix - To get a shot at the world title, the Lucha Bros. will have to go through each other first. This won't be the first time that Penta has taken on his younger brother, but it's the first time these two have met in an AEW ring and both men could be at a disadvantage because who would know you better than your own brother? Fenix might be the premier high-flying wrestler in the world right now and that's something that Penta will have to contend with, but Fenix will be forced to match his brother's ferocity, something that is no small task. With two brothers colliding, Eddie Kingston is going to have to carefully manage this situation and ensure that a chance to become AEW Champion doesn't tear a family apart. Can the Lucha Bros. survive the aftermath of this match?

--

World Title Eliminator quarter-final: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Colt Cabana - While Kenny Omega has embraced taking on the singles division in AEW, Hangman doesn't seem to have approached things with that same intensity since the pair dropped the tag titles to FTR at Double or Nothing. Still convinced that he and Omega can be the best tag team in the world, Page enters the tournament with an uncertainty over where his future lies. Page will need to focus in a hurry when he takes on a Cabana intent on proving his worth both to the Dark Order and to himself. In recent weeks, Cabana has sought to ensure that the rest of the Dark Order doesn't interfere in his matches so he can win or lose on his own. And winning is what he's done lately. Cabana hasn't lost a singles match since June and heads into his match with Page on a five-match winning streak. Will Cabana continue his winning ways or will Hangman find a way to move on?

--

World Title Eliminator quarter-final: Jungle Boy vs. Wardlow - It doesn't get much more David versus Goliath than Jack Perry taking on the monstrous Michael Wardlow. While Wardlow has the obvious size advantage, Jungle Boy has had Wardlow's number when they've met in the past. In a No. 1 contender battle royal in May, Jungle Boy and Orange Cassidy worked together to eliminate Wardlow. Then, Perry and Luchasaurus defeated Wardlow and MJF at Fyter Fest. Surely, Wardlow hasn't forgotten about this, either, and enters Wednesday night with not only advancing in the tournament on his mind, but revenge, too. Can Wardlow finally get one over on Jungle Boy or will Jack Perry once again get the upper hand and move on to the semi-finals?

--

Four-way match for the No. 1 contendership: The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. The Butcher & The Blade (w/ Eddie Kingston) vs. The Dark Order (Alex "3" Reynolds and John "4" Silver) - The four teams who will compete in this match on Wednesday night were selected at random through a draw, but that doesn't mean there isn't history among these eight men. It was Private Party who defeated the Jacksons in a memorable match on Dynamite to advance in the inaugural tag-team tournament last fall in one of the biggest upsets to date in AEW. This past summer, the Butcher and the Blade and the Bucks had a brutal falls-count-anywhere match on Dynamite in which the Jackson emerged victorious. Private Party has also met up with both the Butcher and the Blade and the Dark Order, respectively. There won't be any secrets among these four teams. The Bucks enter the match will a huge chip on their shoulders and with something to prove, racking up fines from the office for superkicking everybody in sight in recent weeks. While they're considered to be the favourites in the match to determine the opponents for FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) at Full Gear, can the Young Bucks finally win that big match that's eluded them thus far in AEW?

--

PLUS:

- Dr. Britt Baker DMD returns to action as she looks to build her resume towards a title shot

- It's "Le Dinner Debonair" as "The Demo God" Chris Jericho sits down over a steak with Maxwell Jacob Friedman about the latter joining the Inner Circle.