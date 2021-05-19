The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison), while the team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take on The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens).You can catch AEW Dynamite Wednesday night at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (c) (w/ Don Callis) vs. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) - In many ways, the Jacksons are going from taking on a team with everything to lose to facing one with nothing to lose. On last week's Dynamite, the Young Bucks ended SoCal Uncensored's partnership (and maybe Christopher Daniels' career) when they defeated "The Fallen Angel" and Frankie Kazarian in a bloody encounter that came with the stipulation that SCU must stop teaming if they lost. After emerging victorious over, perhaps, AEW's most tenured tag team, the brothers now take on one of the company's youngest and hungriest in Pillman and Garrison in what will be the biggest match in the latter's careers. The Varsity Blonds enter their first title match on a nine-match winning streak in tag-team competition. They last tasted defeated in February when they fell to Team Taz's Brian Cage and Ricky Starks on Dynamite. While the match represents a huge opportunity for the pair, the pressure is on the Jackson brothers, who enter the match as heavy favourites. Will the Young Bucks experience a letdown after last week's emotional encounter and can the Varsity Blonds pull off one of the biggest upsets in AEW history?

--

NWA Women's World Championship match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Red Velvet - Serena Deeb returns after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury and she's not easing back into competition at all, defending her NWA title immediately. Deeb last wrestled on the Feb. 17 edition of Dynamite, falling to Riho in a Women's World Title Eliminator match. The match will mark Deeb's fifth defence of her title since capturing the crown from Thunder Rosa last fall. Thus far, Deeb has successfully retained her title against Leyla Hirsch, Allysin Kay, Tay Conti and Thunder Rosa in a rematch. For Velvet, this will be the first time she's been on action on Dynamite since losing her grudge match against Jade Cargill in April and her first shot at gold in her AEW career. Can Velvet take advantage of Deeb's ring rust or will the champion's reign as the NWA title holder continue?

--

The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston - Before Mox and Kingston can answer the Young Bucks' challenge for Double or Nothing, the pair has to get by one of the hottest teams in AEW right now in Caster and Bowens. Since Bowens' return from injury last month, The Acclaimed has reeled off five straight victories in tag-team action and have their sights set on the Jacksons, as well. Moxley enters into Wednesday night's encounter fresh off of the successful defence of his IWGP United States Championship over Yuji Nagata in a hard-hitting affair last week. Ever since they began teaming with each other earlier in the spring, Moxley and Kingston have proved to be a formidable combination, going undefeated in four matches together. Hanging over this match is whether or not The Elite will make their presence known in one form or another. Moxley and Kingston have been embroiled in a bitter feud with the Jacksons, Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) for months, so it wouldn't come as a shock if they decided to get involved with the proceedings. But in taking on a team of The Acclaimed's calibre, Moxley and Kingston simply can't afford to have their minds elsewhere.

--

Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal - Believe it or not, Cage and Sydal have never met before in a one-on-one match despite all of their years in the business. The two have crossed paths a number of times before in the past, but Wednesday night's match marks the first time the pair has shared a ring in nearly a decade. The last time these two met, Cage came out on the losing end when he, The Miz and R-Truth fell to the team of Sydal, Sheamus and Kofi Kingston in the fall of 2011. The backdrop for Wednesday night's match is the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, a match which both Sydal and Cage have entered into with the winner getting a future AEW World Championship shot. Also announced for the match, thus far, are Jungle Boy, Powerhouse Hobbs, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy. With this being only Cage's third AEW match, he'll look to stay undefeated heading into the PPV, but will need to keep mindful about the potential presence of Team Taz. Cage and Team Taz have been embroiled in a feud since Cage rejected Taz's offer to join the group. Taz has already let it be known that he will be joining the commentary team for this match, so if he's around, does that mean Hobbs, Brian Cage and Hook will be, too?

--

AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Rebel (w/ Dr. Britt Baker, DMD) - You can be forgiven if you don't think this match is going to end up being much of a contest. If Rebel can manage to beat Shida, something that nobody has been able to do in one-on-one competition since December 2019, then she earns a future title shot at the champion. The match will be only Rebel's second one-on-one match in AEW and the chances of her picking up a win here are slim to none. So the question is what's really going on here? The answer to that lies with Shida's opponent at Double or Nothing, Britt Baker. Might the good doctor scheme to interfere on Rebel's behalf during this match or simply use the match as an opportunity to soften up Shida before next weekend's PPV? Shida might be the heavy favourite in this match, but it's who's outside the ring that she's going to have to keep her eyes on.

--

"The Guv'nor" Anthony Ogogo (w/ The Factory) vs. Austin Gunn - Ahead of Ogogo's match with Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing, Gunn has stepped up to defend the Nightmare Family's honour against the traitorous Factory's hitman. The match will be Gunn's first in singles competition on Dynamite and he takes on a man who looks unstoppable right now. The 2012 Olympic bronze medalist boxer made his in-ring debut last month and dispatched Cole Karter in less than a minute with a devastating body shot. Gunn must somehow defend himself against Ogogo's lethal hands, something that sounds a lot easier said than done. Will Gunn earn a measure of revenge for the Nightmare Family or will he fall victim to Ogogo's killshot right hand?

--

PLUS:

- We will hear from the new TNT Champion Miro, who defeated Darby Allin for the title last week

- The Inner Circle will respond to The Pinnacle's challenge for "Stadium Stampede" at Double or Nothing