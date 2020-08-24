Just one day removed from his triumph in the UEFA Champions League final with Bayern Munich, praise continues to roll in for Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies.

Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry is no stranger to greatness or success in the Champions League and says it’s the mental aspect of the 19-year-old’s game that he’s most impressed with.

"Everyone knows and talks about his physical attributes. I want to talk about how clever he is,” Henry told TSN’s Kristian Jack. “You cannot play for Bayern if you are not clever. Everyone knows how fast he is, but the most important thing is how clever he is. He went to Bayern and watched and learned, looked at [Arjen] Robben, [Joshua] Kimmich, [Thomas] Muller, then when the opportunity came, he never left the team.”

Just had a great chat with Thierry Henry about Alphonso Davies. What he shared with me was incredibly insightful. Listen to what Henry says about @AlphonsoDavies 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Qu5wMnkpfd — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) August 24, 2020

Henry, who captured the 2009 Champions League title with Barcelona, highlighted the way Davies combined all aspects of his skill set to help his team bring home the trophy in Lisbon on Sunday.

"Watching him [versus PSG] how he closed the space, covered the centre-back’s, headed the ball back to the goalkeeper, you need to be clever. Yes, he can go forward, can dribble, he is fast, but you need the brain and he uses it to listen and then work hard. That’s what separates Alphonso at his age and others who have played in Canada. If you don’t think, you don’t play for Bayern. The thing you do the most on the field is you think. In coaching, many work on people being faster, work with the ball, but we don’t educate enough."

Davies, who started the final at left back, became the first Canadian men's international player to win the Champions League. It is the sixth time Bayern Munich has captured the prize in their history.

Henry reached the final of the competition twice, losing with Arsenal in 2006 before the 2009 victory with Barcelona over Manchester United.

The 43-year-old also helped lead France to titles at the 1998 World Cup and 2000 Euro competitions.

Praise began to roll in for Davies as the final whistle sounded in the Champions League final. International soccer’s all-time leading scorer Christine Sinclair and Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore were among those to congratulate the Canadian teenager.

Former England international Rio Ferdinand, who won the Champions League in 2008 with Manchester United, referred to Davies as the “Usain Bolt” of Football just prior to the final.