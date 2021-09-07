A busy transfer deadline day across LaLiga

Spanish clubs were particularly active as the summer transfer window closed this past week. Perhaps the biggest deadline day move was Antoine Griezmann’s return to Atletico de Madrid on loan from FC Barcelona. The Frenchman scored 131 goals in 257 games for Atleti, and coach Diego Simeone is well aware of what the ‘little prince’ is capable of.

Barcelona brought in Dutch forward man Luuk de Jong on loan from Sevilla FC, while Real Madrid splashed out for 18-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, one of the most talented young players in Europe right now.

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao also popped up in the Spanish capital, signing for newly-promoted Rayo Vallecano. He’ll hope his return to Madrid is as productive as his first spell, when he scored an incredible 52 goals in 68 LaLiga Santander matches for Atleti.

LaLiga Santander clubs also made a number of very astute free agent signings. Levante signed World Cup winner Shkodran Mustafi, Elche brought in former PSG and Roma star Javier Pastore – in addition to Falcao’s free agent signing at Rayo.

Ansu Fati inherits Messi’s No.10

The No.10 shirt at Barcelona is an iconic jersey, one that had been worn by Lionel Messi since 2008 – and Ronaldinho before him. With Messi now gone, the search was on for a successor and 18-year-old Ansu Fati has been chosen to wear the No.10 when he returns from injury. That’s a sign of just how much Barça believe in the rising star.

LaLiga goals in World Cup qualifiers World Cup qualifiers have been taking place over the past week and several LaLiga players have been away with their countries and scoring goals. That includes Memphis Depay, who netted a brace in the Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Montenegro; Ángel Correa, who kept up his good form with a goal in Argentina’s 3-1 victory at Venezuela; and Gareth Bale, whose hat-trick saw Wales win 3-2 in Belarus.

Spain goals made in Valencia’s academy

Spain’s international break has been mixed so far, as they lost to Sweden and defeated Georgia, but they have scored five goals and four of them were netted by Valencia academy graduates. Carlos Soler scored in both games, his first with the senior national side, while José Gayà and Ferran Torres scored against Georgia after also coming through the Valencia academy. Real Madrid youth product – and current Sporting CP star – Pablo Sarabia, meanwhile, bagged the fifth of the week’s five goals.

Yeremi Pino continues his great form

Yeremi Pino was one of the breakout stars of the 2020/21 season, helping Villarreal to win the Europa League – becoming the youngest player to ever win the competition in the process. He has kept up his great form to start this campaign and then turned in an excellent performance for Spain’s U21s, scoring two goals of his own and assisting two more in a 4-1 win over Russia.

Fixture dates and times announced for the rest of September

The LaLiga Santander dates and kick-off times have been announced for the rest of September, with some huge fixtures coming up. Atlético de Madrid vs Athletic Club is on September 18th at 16:15 CEST, Valencia vs Real Madrid is on September 19th at 21:00 CEST, Sevilla vs Valencia is on September 22nd at 19:30 CEST and Real Madrid vs Villarreal is on September 25th at 21:00 CEST.