Jack Armstrong starts the week with his thoughts on what led to Duke falling to MSU in the Final Four, the emergence of Cassius Winston and more on the Final Four.

1. RJ BARRETT & ZION WILLIAMSON (Duke): Sometimes inexperience gets in the way of special talent. Both of these guys had wonderful freshman seasons, but on the biggest stage they’ve ever played on they combined to turn the ball over 12 times. They were left to do too much heavy lifting, undone by the inconsistent play of teammates and a swarming, well-orchestrated defensive scheme put forth by the Spartans. There are much better days ahead for both of these gifted young players. I can’t wait to enjoy watching their continued growth over the years. Watch out. Both guys will make their mark.

2. CASSIUS WINSTON (Michigan State): This gentleman makes Michigan State go. He’s in the middle of the fray at every critical juncture of the game. The junior guard is the ultimate catalyst with the ball. He combines excellent screen-and-roll ability with big-time shot-making chops. The entire team thrives off his elite play.

3. KYLE GUY (Virginia): The Cavaliers guard finally woke up after a quiet first three tournament games, coming through with 25 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 5-for-12 from distance in the Elite 8 game versus Purdue. His clutch, savvy play down the stretch opened things up for their stagnant offence, which produced a solid 80 points in regulation and overtime. His big game was much needed.

4. JARRETT CULVER (Texas Tech): The sophomore guard has led his team in scoring and overall impact in each tournament contest. On a team known for its stifling defence, his creativity is vital to helping the Red Raiders find ways to score both in transition and the slower half-court style. Culver gets to the rim, shoots it and makes big plays for teammates. The Big 12 player of the year has had an amazing season and he’s kept it rolling during the Madness.

5. JARED HARPER (Auburn): Harper was terrific when the game was on the line Sunday versus Kentucky. He’s an outstanding ball handler with explosive quickness who was difficult to guard all day. The junior guard finished with 26 points, four rebounds and five assists. Free-throw shooting usually makes or breaks a team. Harper broke the Wildcats with a perfect 11-11 mark from the line. Well done.