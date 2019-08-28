Three Canadians are left in singles play at the US Open and all three are in action Thursday on TSN.

Mississauga's Bianca Andreescu, Toronto's Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, BC have second-round matchups on Day 4 of the final Grand Slam of the season.

The 15th-ranked Andreescu kicks off the day for the Canadians with a matchup against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at approximately 3pm ET/Noon PT on TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca or TSN Direct. The 19-year-old downed American Katie Volynets in straights sets on Monday in the opening round.

Andreescu is having a breakout season in 2019, winning both Indian Wells and the Rogers Cup in her hometown.

Following Andreescu, fellow GTA native Shapovalov will take on Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen on TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca or TSN Direct (not before 5pm ET/2pm PT). The 20-year-old beat Canadian and close friend Felix Auger-Aliassime in round one, 6-1, 6-1, 6-4.

Pospisil will take the court against American Tennys Sandgren at approximately 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca or TSN Direct. The 29-year-old is in the second round of the US Open for the second straight year after upsetting Italy's Marco Cecchinato in a five-set thriller.