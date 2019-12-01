Irvin on 49ers vs. Ravens: 'I will see these two teams in the Super Bowl'

Get set for an NFL tripleheader with three first place teams in action today on TSN. Get started at 1:00pm ET/10am PT with Packers/Giants on TSN4 followed by Raiders/Chiefs at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT on TSN4/5 and then Patriots/Texans in the nightcap at 8:20pm ET/5:20pm PT on TSN4/5.

Packers vs. Giants

The Packers' bid for a first-round bye in the NFC took a serious blow with a loss in San Francisco in which Rodgers has the least efficient game of his career — an average of 3.2 yards per pass attempt.

Things should come much easier against a Giants team that has one of the league's worst defences and allowed Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky to throw for 278 yards last week.

Raiders vs. Chiefs

This game lost a little lustre when the Raiders stumbled last week in a 34-3 loss at the Jets. But they can still rebound and move into a tie for first with a win at Arrowhead.

The problem is Oakland has lost six straight in Kansas City, including all five with Derek Carr at quarterback. All of those games have come in December or January when Carr typically struggles in colder weather.

Gruden is at a loss for how to simulate those conditions in California.

"I'm not a genius," he said. "I'm not Thomas Edison, I don't know how to do that. We're just trying to show pictures of people that are cold that deal with cold. I don't know. We're not going to overanalyze it."

Patriots vs. Texans

The Texans have lost eight straight to the Patriots, but both games with Deshaun Watson at quarterback have been one-score contests.

Watson will have his hands full with a Patriots pass defence that has shut down almost every opponent. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore held Dallas' Amari Cooper without a catch last week and likely will get the assignment against DeAndre Hopkins, who’s coming off a two-touchdown game.

The questions in New England are about Tom Brady and the offence for a change. The Patriots have been held to 20 points or fewer in three straight games for the first time in eight years. It hasn't happened four in a row since 2002, the only year Brady failed to make the playoffs as a starter.