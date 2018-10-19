Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks has left tonight’s game versus the Ottawa Redblacks with an apparent left shoulder injury.

Brandon Banks in a lot of pain while being taken to the #Ticats lockerroom. Hamilton staff looking at his left shoulder area #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 20, 2018

Banks landed awkwardly on his shoulder after attempting to bring in a fourth-quarter pass from Jeremiah Masoli. TSN CFL reporter Matthew Scianitti reports that the receiver is experiencing a lot of pain.

Before leaving, the 30-year-old recorded 133 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.

Coming into tonight's game, Banks had recorded 1290 yards and 10 touchdowns on 86 receptions this season. His yardage total was good for second amongst all of the league's receivers.