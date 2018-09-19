Lulay week-to-week: I can deal with shoulder rehab 'in my sleep'

Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Alex Green has been ruled out of the team's game Saturday against the BC Lions with an arm injury.

Green appeared to injure his arm against the Calgary Stampeders last week, heading to the locker room before half time, but returning to play in the second half.

Green has had a strong season for the Ticats this season, with 90 carries for 467 yards and seven touchdowns in six games.

In other Ticats injury news, head coach June Jones said he expects receiver Brandon Banks to return to practice Thursday, at which point the team will evaluate his availability for the weekend's game.

Banks, who didn't practice Wednesday, missed last week's game against the Stampeders with a groin injury.

In 11 games for the Ticats this season, Banks has 69 receptions for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns.