Naylor: 'Tiger-Cats believe this dynamic allows Steinauer and Jones to flourish'

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday the club has re-signed international wide receiver Jalen Saunders.

Saunders was in the midst of a solid sophomore season with the Ticats before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Labour Day Classic.

In nine games last season, Saunders had 45 receptions for 739 yards and two touchdowns. The 26-year-old Oklahoma product has 121 receptions for 1,909 yards and six touchdowns in 25 games over two seasons.