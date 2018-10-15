Another week of results did little to clear up a CFL playoff picture that could go right down to the wire. But Week 18’s results did manage to add even more significance to this week’s slate of games. With two playoff spots still up for grabs in the West and a division title undecided in the East, Week 19 features a couple of crucial matchups.

Friday night’s doubleheader opens with the 8-7 Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting the 8-7 Ottawa Redblacks, both looking for the upper-hand in the battle for the East Division crown, followed by the 8-8 Edmonton Eskimos visiting the 8-7 BC Lions, with both hoping to not be the lone West team left out of the playoffs.

The Tiger-Cats big win over the Toronto Argonauts Friday coupled with the Redblacks falling to the Eskimos a day later means it’s a three-game race for a bye into the Eastern Final. The Redblacks hold the provisional edge by virtue of winning the first of their three head-to-head matchups this season. A win Friday would give them the tiebreaker but not yet the division crown. A Ticats’ win, meanwhile, would set up a winner-take-all third game of the head-to-head in Week 20, not to mention the one-game lead in the standings.

In the second half of the doubleheader, the Lions, coming off a huge win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday, would clinch a playoff spot by beating the visiting Eskimos. A loss wouldn’t knock the Eskimos out of contention, however, as they could still catch both the Lions (but lose the tiebreaker) and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (tiebreaker to be determined in Week 21) in the standings.

The second half of Saturday’s doubleheader between the Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders carries significance as well. If the Lions first lose on Friday, the Roughriders could clinch a home playoff date – and keep alive their slim hopes of a division title – by beating the Stamps. A Saskatchewan loss, however, would mean the Roughriders would be just a half-game up on the idle Blue Bombers and also the Lions, should BC win Friday.

The Stampeders, who have long been in the driver’s seat in the West, would officially clinch the division title by beating the Roughriders as well.