The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have agreed to terms with Canadian kicker and punter Lirim Hajrullahu, the team announced Monday.

Hajrullahu spent last season with the Tiger-Cats, converting 46 of 54 field goals (85.2 per cent) with a long of 53. He also punted 95 times with an average of 45 yards.

The 28-year-old has also played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts in his five-year CFL career and holds a 82.8 per cent success rate on field goals and 44.3-yard average on punts.