Tiger Woods had an up and down day but managed to post a 2-over 74 on Friday to stay in the mix for the weekend at the Masters.

Woods, who shot 71 in his opening round on his comeback from injuries suffered in a car crash, faltered early in the second round but managed to rebound on the back nine to finish two rounds at 1-over 145.

That was good enough to make the cut, though Woods was nine shots off the lead held by Scottie Scheffler at the time he finished. He was in a tie for 19th.

Woods bogeyed four of his first five holes to make the turn at 39. But he birdied the 10th hole from short range and made two more birdies coming in to offset two bogeys.