Tiger to speak ahead of Masters at 11am et on TSN.ca

How are PGA pros feeling about the possibility of Tiger's return at Augusta?

After playing a practice round at Augusta National on Monday, Tiger Woods will speak on his on condition ahead of the 86th Masters on Tuesday.

Watch Woods' news conference LIVE on TSN.ca and the TSN App at 11 am ET/8am PT.

It's unclear whether Woods will use the opportunity to announce his final decision on playing in the tournament. The 46-year-old announced on Sunday he would be making a “game-time decision” on his participation in the field.

Woods took to the course alongside Justin Thomas and Fred Couples on Monday, playing the first nine holes in a little more than two and a half hours. Couples, 62, said after the round he believes Woods is on pace to play in the tournament this week.

"He's kind of a tough guy," Couples said. "He's never going to let you know he's in pain. He looked good walking. You can always be in pain, but to hit it like that, now it's just the walking part. If he can walk around here for 72 holes, he'll contend. He's too good."

"I hope everything keeps going Tuesday and Wednesday, and I'm sure he's going to tee it up Thursday," Couples added.

The season’s first major would mark the Woods' most significant appearance on tour since he last played in the Masters in November 2020. Woods’ only taste of competition since his accident in February 2021 that badly damaged his right leg was at the PNC Championship in December with his son Charlie.

Woods has won the Masters five times, most recently in 2019.