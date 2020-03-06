Weeks: Is there more to Tiger's stiff back than he's letting on?

Tiger Woods' troublesome back means that he will skip The Players next weekend at the TPC at Sawgrass, his agent confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

“Back just not ready," Mark Steinberg told ESPN in a text. "Nothing concerning, just not ready.”

The 42-year-old Woods last played at the Genesis Invitational three weeks ago where he missed the cut and complained of stiffness in his back.

"I feel stiff, but I have weeks like that, especially in the cold mornings like it was the other day,'' Woods said after his final round at the Genesis. "Don't quite move as well and that's just kind of how it's going to go.''

This marks the first time Woods has missed the prestigious tournament since 2017. At last year's tournament, Woods finished tied for 30th at -6, 10 strokes behind victor Rory McIlroy.

Woods has won The Players on two occasions, in 2001 and 2013.

Four tournaments remain on the PGA schedule ahead of the 2020 Masters set for Apr. 9.

Woods is the defending champion at Augusta.