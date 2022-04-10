Woods confirms he will play in British Open

'Thankful' Woods explains why playing at Masters meant so much to him

Tiger Woods will compete in this year's British Open, he confirmed to Sky Sports Golf after completing his final round at the Masters on Sunday.

Tiger Woods confirms that he WILL play at The Open in July, but is unsure if he'll take part in the PGA Championship in May ⛳ pic.twitter.com/jabpP9XxOq — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 10, 2022

However, Woods said he is unsure if he will compete at the PGA Championship in May.

Woods shot a 6-over-par 78 on Sunday to finish the Masters at plus-13.