2h ago
Woods confirms he will play in British Open
Tiger Woods will compete in this year's British Open, he confirmed to Sky Sports Golf after completing his final round at the Masters on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
'Thankful' Woods explains why playing at Masters meant so much to him
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Tiger Woods will compete in this year's British Open, he confirmed to Sky Sports Golf after completing his final round at the Masters on Sunday.
However, Woods said he is unsure if he will compete at the PGA Championship in May.
Woods shot a 6-over-par 78 on Sunday to finish the Masters at plus-13.