Tiger Woods announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has had another back surgery and will miss the upcoming tournaments at Torrey Pines and Riviera.

"Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship," the statement read.

The statement said Woods' doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

"I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour," said Woods.

The 45-year-old is expected to miss the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines later this month and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in February. Woods is also the tournament host at the Genesis Invitational and will still attend.

The five-time Masters champion has now had five back operations and this was the first since April 2017.