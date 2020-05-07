Tiger versus Phil is finally official.

Titled The Match: Champions For Charity, the event is set for May 24 at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. It will pit Woods along with retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning against Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneer pivot Tom Brady, all to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The four players will reportedly come together to make a donation of $10 million and other fundraising programs will also be in place. One of those will be a lottery to win a custom experience that each player is donating.

The format will see the first nine holes of better ball and the second nine in a modified alternate shot. There will also be some in-match challenges between the teams.

This is the second match between the two golf greats. In November 2018, Mickelson beat Woods in extra holes to win $9 million in a made-for-television event at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas. A reprise was on the drawing board for some time but halted after the coronavirus hit.

This time there will be no spectators and a limited number of organizers and television crew on site to broadcast the play.