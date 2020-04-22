Must See: Girl sinks all the cups in pong with a golf club

We don’t know where and we don’t know when, but at last, we have some live golf to look forward to.

According to Bleacher Report, which posted a story on Wednesday evening, Tiger Woods will take on Phil Mickelson in the second edition of The Match, This time, they’ll be joined by NFL greats Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in a two-on-two team format.

"The Match: Champions for Charity" will air in the U.S. on TNT with all proceeds going to benefit COVID-19 relief. No international broadcast details were made available. The network stated the event would happen next month but no exact date, venue or specific charity to which the money would be directed was given.

It did, however, state that strict protocols on protecting all involved would be adhered to.

The first edition of the Tiger-vs-Phil match took place in Las Vegas in November 2018 with the lefthander winning $9 million in a playoff.

That contest was less than exciting with mediocre play and not much of the anticipated banter.

Brady, who will team with Mickelson, and Manning are expected to liven up the chatter.

Both are excellent golfers carrying low single-digit handicap indexes.

Mickelson got the chirping started with a call-out to his opponents on Twitter.

“After feeling the sting of defeat the first time around, Looks like @TigerWoods is bringing a ringer to The Match (#PeytonManning).” The Match: Champions for Charity will mark the first live golf event broadcast since the first – and what turned out to be the final -- round of the Players Championship on March 12.

Raising money for charity through golf exhibitions is nothing new. During the Second World War, many of the game’s top golfers played exhibition matches to raise money for war bonds.