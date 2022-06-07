Tiger Woods announced Tuesday he will not be taking part in the U.S. Open later this month.

The 46-year-old said he still plans to take part in The Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland in July and the warmup JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods wrote on Twitter. "I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!"

Woods last played at the PGA Championship last month, withdrawing after struggling to a nine-over 79 in the third round. He sat in a tie for 76th at 12-over through 54 holes at the time of the announcement.

The 15-time major champion is just over one year removed from a devastating car crash that he suffered severe injuries to his right leg in. He appeared to be walking with a noticeable limp at times during the PGA Championship and at the Masters in April, when he made the cut but finished 47th.

Two of Woods' three victories in The Open came at St. Andrews, in 2000 and 2005.

